Man booked for domestic violence, after wife ends life

The Hulimavu police have booked a 33-year-old private firm employee — accused of harassing his wife for the last three months, which allegedly drove her to end her life — on charges of domestic violence and abetment to suicide.

The victim, Anusha, a resident of Akshay Nagar, set herself on fire after pouring petrol on herself while on a video call with her husband, Harish Venkatesh, on Thursday. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, September 7. The couple had a two-year-old child.

In her complaint to the police, Anusha’s mother, Renuka, alleged that Harish had been harassing Anusha, demanding a divorce because he was having an extramarital affair at his workplace. However, Anusha refused to give him a divorce, arguing that their child needed a father.

After a heated argument over the phone on Thursday regarding the same issue, Anusha walked into the bedroom, locked herself inside while on a video call with Harish, poured petrol over herself, and warned him that she would set herself on fire. Allegedly, an agitated Harish told her to go ahead, after which she immolated herself. Renuka, who was feeding the child at that time, rushed to her aid and, with the help of neighbours, took her to Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to third-degree burns on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Ms. Renuka stated that Harish wanted to remarry, and when questioned, he would often say that if actor Darshan could marry twice, why couldn’t he marry a second time. She demanded justice for her daughter.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on ph:104 for help)

