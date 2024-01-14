Man booked for blackmailing homemaker on the pretext of warding off ‘evil’

January 14, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jalahalli police have registered an FIR against a man who posed as a spiritual healer and duped a homemaker and later blackmailed her for money.

Based on a complaint filed by Tania, 25, a resident of Jalahalli, the police have registered a case against the accused identified as Ahmed Dalvi alias Liyakhathulla Khan, under various sections of the IT Act, 2000, and also for cheating.

The victim suspected that she and her family were a victim of black magic and came across Ahmed who was posing as a spiritual healer online. The accused sought her details and photographs of her and her family members. He later claimed that there was black magic cast her on and assured her help. He initially took ₹501 as a token amount and later forced her to transfer ₹2.3 lakh and ₹1.6 lakh in two instalments. The victim grew suspicious that the accused was always demanding money and not doing any work. Enraged after the victim questioned him, the accused started blackmailing her with personal details, threatened to share her photos on social media and took another ₹4.16 lakh from her. When the accused started demanding more money, the victim approached the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT