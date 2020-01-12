Man booked for attacking stray dog

The Jalahalli police have registered an FIR against a private firm employee who attacked a stray dog with a boulder outside his residential apartment on Wednesday. CCTV footage showed the man attacking the dog which was lying on the road.

Based on a complaint filed by an animal rights activist, the police booked the accused Varun Kallipatta, 29, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The stray dog, whom residents called Jimmi, was sleeping at the entrance gate of the apartment, and had been living there for the last six years. “Locals said it was friendly. On Wednesday morning, Varun came out of the apartment parked the car a few yards away, got down, picked up a brick and attacked the sleeping dog,” said the police.

The dog ran away yelping in pain before collapsing. An animal rights activist Harish K.B. took Jimmi to a veterinary hospital where he is reportedly being treated for internal bleeding. Harish later obtained the CCTV footage and registered a complaint with the police.