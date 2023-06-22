Man bludgeoned to death

June 22, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 38-year-old man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by two of his friends after he refused to pay them for drinks at Annapoorneshwarinagar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijayakumar, who worked as a waiter at Chamundeshwari Bar and Restaurant.

According to the police, Vijayakumar used to come to the bar to drink often. On Wednesday too, he was drinking when the accused, identified as Girish and Lokesh, confronted him and started demanding money for the drinks. Heated arguments ensued between them, following which Lakshmana Gowda, manager of the bar, asked them to get out.

The trio left in a huff and a few minutes later, people who visited the bar informed Lakshmana about Vijaykumar being attacked by Girish and Lokesh with a hallow brick. Lakshmana went to the spot and he saw Vijayakumar lying dead in a pool of blood. The Annapoorneshwarinagar police have taken up a case of murder, and are trying to track down the accused who are on the run.