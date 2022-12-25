  1. EPaper
Man blackmailing woman with private photos arrested

December 25, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

South East Division Police have arrested a man who was blackmailing a software engineer with her private photos and videos.

The victim lost her pendrive, which had her private photos and videos, near her residence. Soon, she started getting messages on WhatsApp from an unidentified man sending those photos asking her to pay up to prevent him from putting them up on the internet. The accused had also sent a QR code asking her to pay ₹70,000, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint with Cyber Crime Police in October.

The police, who tried to track down the accused for over two months, finally identified the accused and arrested Shoaib Ahmed, a labourer who was painting walls in the area and found the pendrive. He enquired around and got the number of the victim and started blackmailing her, police said. 

