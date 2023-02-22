Man beats up wife, two daughters and sets them on fire

February 22, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old farmer allegedly beat up his wife and minor daughters before setting fire on them. While his 37-year-old wife and daughters aged 11 and 9 were charred to death, the accused allegedly attempted suicide in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nethravathy, Sneha and Varsha, while the accused Sonnegowda is recovering at Victoria hospital. Sonnegowda is a farmer from Hennur village, who married 12 years ago.

Neighbours told the police that the accused used to have frequent fights with his wife over domestic rows. On Monday morning too, the fight took an ugly turn when the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife and daughters who tried to rescue their mother, and later set them on fire. By the time neighbours rushed to their rescue, Nethravathy and her daughters were charred to death, while Sonnegowda was writhing in pain.

The Shidlaghatta rural police, who rushed to the spot, shifted him to the hospital. They are waiting for his recovery to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

( Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)