ADVERTISEMENT

Man beats up wife, two daughters and sets them on fire

February 22, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old farmer allegedly beat up his wife and minor daughters before setting fire on them. While his 37-year-old wife and daughters aged 11 and 9 were charred to death, the accused allegedly attempted suicide in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nethravathy, Sneha and Varsha, while the accused Sonnegowda is recovering at Victoria hospital. Sonnegowda is a farmer from Hennur village, who married 12 years ago.

Neighbours told the police that the accused used to have frequent fights with his wife over domestic rows. On Monday morning too, the fight took an ugly turn when the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife and daughters who tried to rescue their mother, and later set them on fire. By the time neighbours rushed to their rescue, Nethravathy and her daughters were charred to death, while Sonnegowda was writhing in pain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Shidlaghatta rural police, who rushed to the spot, shifted him to the hospital. They are waiting for his recovery to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

( Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US