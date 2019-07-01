Man avails loan with stolen education certificates

Nearly 12 years after losing his education certificates, a Junior Engineer of KPTCL found that a man had not only misused them to get a job, but also used them to avail a personal loan.

The fraud came to light when the complainant, Sri Kiran S.N., came to know that his salary had been withheld and checked with the bank. He was informed that he had defaulted on a loan and, hence, his salary had been withheld .

On checking, Kiran came to know that someone had impersonated him and availed the loan. He filed a complaint with the Peenya police on Friday seeking legal action against the impersonator who had got a job in a private firm at Peenya using his certificates.

Kiran, who is working in Shivanasamudra zone, told the police that he had lost his SSLC and diploma certificates in August 2007 while travelling in a bus from Hebbagodi to Chandapura. A complaint had been filed with the jurisdictional Anekal police.

The person found the certificates is believed to have used them to get a voter’s ID, PAN card and to open a bank account to avail a loan. The police are now on the lookout of the culprit based on the details provided by the bank.