Man stabs woman, injures another

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman died after she was stabbed allegedly by her estranged boyfriend in front of her house in Deepanjali Nagar on Mysuru Road on Tuesday afternoon. Shobha was washing clothes in front of her house when the man wielding a knife attached her. When she raised an alarm, 50-year-old Vijayamma, a neighbour, rushed to her help. The attacker slashed her neck, grievously injuring her too.
The accused then flee from the spot. A few residents shifted the injured to Victoria Hospital in an autorikshaw after they failed to get a response from 108.
Shobha succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The condition of Vijayamma is said to be critical. The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case and efforts are on to nab the attacker. The residents of the locality have been in shock following the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor