Man stabs woman, injures another

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman died after she was stabbed allegedly by her estranged boyfriend in front of her house in Deepanjali Nagar on Mysuru Road on Tuesday afternoon. Shobha was washing clothes in front of her house when the man wielding a knife attached her. When she raised an alarm, 50-year-old Vijayamma, a neighbour, rushed to her help. The attacker slashed her neck, grievously injuring her too.

The accused then flee from the spot. A few residents shifted the injured to Victoria Hospital in an autorikshaw after they failed to get a response from 108.

Shobha succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The condition of Vijayamma is said to be critical. The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case and efforts are on to nab the attacker. The residents of the locality have been in shock following the incident.