Man attacks female friend with toilet cleaner

Police say that the victim had refused his marriage proposal

The alleged attack took place near the busy Sarakki junction in Bengaluru on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The KS Layout police arrested a 32-year-old man for splashing toilet cleaner on the face of his female friend after she refused his marriage proposal, on the busy Sarakki junction in Bengaluru on June 10.

The victim was walking with the accused, Ahmed, to work when the latter proposed marriage. When the victim declined, Ahmed allegedly pulled out a bottle of toilet cleaner and splashed the liquid on her face. The victim cried out for help, drawing the attention of passers-by. While they rushed to her help, Ahmed fled from the spot. The victim was shifted to Vasan eye hospital where staff washed her eyes and face. Later, she was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. The victim is said to be out of danger, and is under observation.

The KS Layout police found Ahmed who was hiding at his friend’s house in Goripalya.

Inquiries revealed that Ahmed and the victim work in an agarbatti factory. Both are married and have children.

The victim is separated from her husband, and lives with her three children. Ahmed has two children.

Further inquiries revealed that Ahmed had proposed marriage to the victim, but the woman declined citing her three children. Also, she is yet to get a divorce. She also told Ahmed that since he is married and has two children, a second marriage would be difficult.

However, Ahmed was allegedly pestering her to marry him. On June 11, he came armed with a bottle of toilet cleaner, possibly with a plan to attack her if she refused again, police said.