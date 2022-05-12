Man assaults PSI with belt, arrested

The High Grounds police arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a PSI and his colleague with a belt over a trivial row in Shivananda Circle in the wee ours of Wednesday.

Abhishek B., a PSI (probation) and his colleague, head constable Basavaraj Badiger, were on night rounds when they noticed a crowd outside an ice cream shop around 1 a.m., and tried to disperse them.

However, the accused, Sunil Ramachandra, a resident of Vasanthnagar, who was in the crowd, came forward, pulled out his belt, and began hurling abuses and assaulting Abhishek. The PSI ducked the attack and began to run away, but Sunil gave a chase, and kept attacking him, the police said.

Head constable Badiger, with the help of others, followed the accused and pinned him down. In the melee, they also sustained injuries.

Abhishek alerted the control room seeking backup to arrest the accused. He was brought to the station and charged with assaulting a public servant while on duty, besides other offences, and remanded in judicial custody.