Man arrested

The Surya Nagara police have cracked the murder of a GP member and his female friend, who were stabbed to death on Saturday and arrested the victim’s husband, Muthiraj.

The accused allegedly stabbed his wife Kavya and GP member Narayanaswamy at his mother-in-law’s house in Chandapura. A team was formed to track Muthiraj who was absconding soon after the murder.

On Tuesday night, the police received information that he was hiding in a relative’s house on the outskirts of Bengaluru. They raided the place and arrested him. “Investigations so far have revealed that Muthuraj, who has two criminal cases pending against him, was upset over his wife’s friendship with Narayanaswamy who is also a rowdy sheeter. Despite his strong objections, the duo would meet regularly at Kavya’s mother’s house,” said a police officer.

On Saturday evening, Muthuraj followed Kavya as she left for her mother’s house with her child. When Narayanaswamy joined them, Kavya’s mother took her grandchild for a walk leaving the duo alone. On her return, she found the couple murdered and alerted the police.

The police are now conducting spot inspection on Wednesday and investigating further to ascertain if there were more people involved.