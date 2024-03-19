GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested under POCSO Act in Karnataka

March 19, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Channapatana Rural police on Monday arrested a man who, posing as the brother of a minor girl, took her out of her hostel on the pretext of having tea and allegedly molested her.

The victim was staying in a hostel and pursuing her high school studies, while the accused was a local resident.

The incident came to light when the hostel staff, realising that the duo did not return after two hours, alerted the police.

After an hour-long search, the staff caught the duo in a mango grove and handed them over to the police.

A probe revealed that the accused befriended the victim and was sexually exploiting her for the last one year.

This incident also exposed lack of security checks at the hostels, especially women hostels.

The police advised the staff to be more careful in the future and are further investigating.

