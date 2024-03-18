GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested on the charge of child marriage and abetment to suicide

March 18, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Hebbagodi police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old wall painter after his 17-year-old wife was found dead.

Based on a complaint by officials of the district child welfare committee, the police arrested the accused Vishal Kumar charging him under the child marriage Act and for abetment to suicide.

According to the police, Vishal Kumar, a native of Bihar, married Nilam from his hometown last year, and came to the city alone to work as a wall painter. Around 20 days ago, Vishal brought Nilam to the city and the couple was living in Hebbagodi.

The police added that the accused had allegedly harassed the victim and she was found dead on March 13.

The police have registered a case of suicide and a detailed probe revealed that she was a minor and the accused used to harass her sexually after getting her to the city.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

