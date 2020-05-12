Man arrested on murder charge

An electrical contractor was arrested by the Konanakunte police on Monday for allegedly stabbing an elderly couple to death as an act of revenge against his brother-in- law Naveen B.J., a software engineer.

According to the police, the deceased, Govindaiah B.J., 65, and Shanthamma, 55, were at home in RBI Colony in J.P. Nagar when Rakesh D., 25, barged inside and stabbed them repeatedly on Sunday night. Naveen had gone out to shop. He found his parents dead upon his return.

During the investigation, Naveen told the police that he was married to Pavithra D. from Avalahalli. The couple used to fight frequently. Pavithra had approached a court and the couple had appeared for counselling. Recently, Pavithra and Naveen had a fight after which the former went to her parents’ house. Naveen used to call her frequently to convince her to come back, but her brother Rakesh was upset. The police said Rakesh assumed that the elderly couple was harassing his sister.