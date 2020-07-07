Bengaluru

Man arrested on murder charge in Bengaluru

The police arrested a man who allegedly killed his three-month-old baby in a fit of rage in Anekal on Saturday night.

Srinivas and Janani, labourers from Tamil Nadu, married two years ago. They were residing in Yedavanahalli in Anekal taluk. On Saturday night, the couple had a tiff during which Srinivas allegedly pushed Janani. She fell on the cradle in which their baby Spandana was asleep. The baby woke up and started crying. Srinivas allegedly threw the baby on the floor.

Though the couple rushed the baby to a nearby private hospital, the child was declared brought dead.

