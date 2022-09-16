Man arrested on charge of sexual assault

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 16, 2022 22:01 IST

The Vishwanathapura police arrested a 36-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl from his village in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

The accused had gone to drop his son to a tuition class and found the girl at the class. The accused citing a medical emergency reason in her family took the girl on the pretext of dropping her home and on the way tried to assault her in an isolated place.

The girl screamed for help, prompting a few villagers working in a nearby field to rush to her help. Sensing trouble, the accused abandoned the girl and fled the scene. The villagers consoled the victim and handed her over to her parents.

Based on the complaint by her parents, the police registered a case against the accused charging him under POCSO and later tracked him down in Ananthpur in A.P. where he was hiding.

The accused is unemployed, married and has a son who also goes to the tuition class where the victim was also going. The police have counselled the tuition teacher to take due diligence while sending the students out with non-family members.

