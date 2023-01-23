Man arrested on charge of murdering labour contractor

January 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Nandagudi police on Saturday arrested a man who murdered a labour contractor and buried his body in his field over an alleged illicit affair on January 13.

The accused Prakash was arrested after the police, based on a missing complaint, analysed the call detail records of the victim.

According to the police, the deceased Nandish, a resident of Doddanalluru and labour contractor. allegedly had an affair with Prakash’s wife. Prakash who came to know about this warned him many times but in vain. On January 13, Prakash caught Nandish while returning after meeting his wife and took him to his land on the pretext of talking.

Heated argument ensued and in the melee, the accused bludgeoned Nandish with a club and later buried his body in his field. The accused took Nandish’s mobile phone and threw it near a house in the village to create an alibi.

However, the Nandagudi police while analysing the call record details found out about Nandish’s affair and suspected Nagesh’s role. He was summoned for questioning and a detailed probe led him to confess. The police exhumed the body of Nandish and sent it for autopsy.