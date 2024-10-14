ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on charge of murdering father in Bengaluru

Published - October 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bannerghatta police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his father to death over a trivial row early on Sunday. The accused was identified as Vinod Kumar and the deceased was identified as Velayudhan, 76.

The accused was living with his parents and his younger brother at a rented house in Janata Colony.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly drunk and moving around in just his undergarment at home and Velayudhan shouted at him asking him to wear a lungi.

A heated argument ensued and in the melee, the accused allegedly took a knife and stabbed Velayudhan to death, while his mother and his younger brother looked on. Hearing the cries of the family, neighbours rushed there and alerted the police. The police arrested Vinod and recovered the weapon.

