GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on charge of murdering father in Bengaluru

Published - October 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bannerghatta police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his father to death over a trivial row early on Sunday. The accused was identified as Vinod Kumar and the deceased was identified as Velayudhan, 76.

The accused was living with his parents and his younger brother at a rented house in Janata Colony.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly drunk and moving around in just his undergarment at home and Velayudhan shouted at him asking him to wear a lungi.

A heated argument ensued and in the melee, the accused allegedly took a knife and stabbed Velayudhan to death, while his mother and his younger brother looked on. Hearing the cries of the family, neighbours rushed there and alerted the police. The police arrested Vinod and recovered the weapon.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.