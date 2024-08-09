GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested on charge of killing younger brother in Bengaluru

Published - August 09, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly killed his younger brother in a fit of rage in Lakshmipura, Begur, on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep, 18, and his elder brother Rajni, 28, has been arrested. 

According to the police, Rajni and Pradeep worked as two-wheeler mechanics. However, Rajni had fallen ill and was at home for many months.

On Thursday afternoon, Pradeep scolded him for not working even as he and their parents were working hard to make ends meet. This triggered a bitter tiff between the brothers. Rajni allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed his younger brother in his chest, even as their mother tried to separate them.

Though Pradeep was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he was declared as brought dead. The Begur police arrested Rajni for the murder. 

