Man arrested for vandalising church in Bengaluru

June 21, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the police, the man is mentally disturbed and was inebriated at the time of the arrest

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Kammanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru. The man allegedly forcibly entered St. Pious church at Kammanahalli on June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Panic gripped residents of Kammanahalli following a rumour that a church had been vandalised on June 21. Police pinned down a 29-year-old man, who allegedly carried out the act.

The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of June 21. A man carrying a hammer broke open the door of St. Pious church on Kammanahalli road. He allegedly forced his way into the church and ransacked the premises.

Passers-by noticed alerted the police control room. Police secured the accused, Tom Mathew, 29. They traced his residence to ascertain his background, and took him for a medical examination.

