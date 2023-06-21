HamberMenu
Man arrested for vandalising church in Bengaluru

According to the police, the man is mentally disturbed and was inebriated at the time of the arrest

June 21, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Kammanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru. The man allegedly forcibly entered St. Pious church at Kammanahalli on June 21, 2023.

A file photo of Kammanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru. The man allegedly forcibly entered St. Pious church at Kammanahalli on June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Panic gripped residents of Kammanahalli following a rumour that a church had been vandalised on June 21. Police pinned down a 29-year-old man, who allegedly carried out the act.

According to the police, the man is mentally disturbed and was inebriated at the time of the arrest.

The alleged incident occurred in the early hours of June 21. A man carrying a hammer broke open the door of St. Pious church on Kammanahalli road. He allegedly forced his way into the church and ransacked the premises.

Passers-by noticed alerted the police control room. Police secured the accused, Tom Mathew, 29. They traced his residence to ascertain his background, and took him for a medical examination.

