Man arrested for trying to kill elderly couple to rob valuables

A 56-year-old man attacked an elderly couple with a chopper to kill them and rob their valuables after gaining entry into their apartment in Katriguppe on Saturday afternoon.

The accused Shanmugam, a resident of Uttarahalli, was chased, caught and handed over to the C.K. Acchukattu police for further investigations.

The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m. when the accused, known to the elderly couple Ramanujachar, 65 and his wife Lakshmi, 63, visited their apartment home when Lakshmi was alone.

Shanmugam attacked Lakshmi multiple times with a dagger and took a pair of gold bangles and a gold chain from her. While he was hurrying out, Ramanujachar entered the apartment and shocked to see Shanmugam holding a knife and Lakshmi lying in a pool of blood, he raised alarm and tried to stop him and sustained multiple cut injuries in the melee, the police said.

The neighbours, hearing the commotion, rushed to their help and chased and caught Shanmugam when he was trying to flee .

The accused was later handed over to the police while the injured couple were shifted to hospital for treatment . The police recovered the gold valuables which he had robbed from him.