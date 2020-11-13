Man arrested for stealing tractors

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a 48-year-old man who, along with his associate, “specialised” in stealing tractors. Twelve tractors valued at ₹55 lakh were seized from him.
“The accused, Bore Gowda from Mandya, would steal tractors parked or left unattended on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He would then rent the stolen tractors out to other farmers on a monthly rental basis,” the police said.
Bore Gowda was arrested when the police started investigating the theft of a tractor at Hoysalanagar. The owner said he had parked it on the roadside and returned to find it missing. “The accused has been running this operation for the past two years,” said a police officer. Efforts are on to track down his associate.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath