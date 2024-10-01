Man arrested for stabbing BMTC conductor over trivial row

The Whitefield police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing a conductor on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus after he was advised not to travel on the footboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Harsh Sinha, a native of Jharkhand, was caught by passengers and handed over to the police while the injured conductor, identified as Yogesh, was admitted to a private hospital, where he is being treated.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when Harsh got into a Volvo bus near Vydehi circle and was standing on the footboard. The conductor asked him to get in as it was dangerous. Despite repeated requests, when Harsh did not listen, Yogesh shouted at him which led to a heated argument between them. In the melee, Harsh pulled out a knife and stabbed Yogesh in his stomach, it is learnt.

Harsh was working as a tele-caller in a BPO and was terminated from service on September 20. He had been searching for a job since then, the police said.

The Whitefield police have registered a case of attempt to murder and an investigation is under way as to why the accused was carrying a knife on him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.