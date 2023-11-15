HamberMenu
Man arrested for social media post saying ‘Kill DK Brothers’

November 15, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagara police on Wednesday arrested a man for inciting netizens to kill Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh.

The man identified as Ranjith R.M. had posted on Facebook stating “Kill DK brothers”. The post was made on October 4. The Jayanagara police filed an FIR after a complaint was registered by a person identified as Sharath who is the youth Congress president of Jayanagara block. 

He had also claimed in his social media profile that he is working with Bengaluru city police as cyber crime detective. The police said upon investigation, it was also found that he had made derogatory posts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress.

