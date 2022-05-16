Man arrested for sexually harassing air hostess during flight

The Kempegowda International Airport police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man on the charge of sexually harassing an air hostess on a flight.

The accused. identified as Nandkishor Bhati, 28, from Rajasthan, was travelling from Jaipur to Bengaluru, when he misbehaved with the cabin crew. The victim raised objection and complained to her senior colleague. When the accused was confronted, he apologised.

A few minutes later, he asked for tea and when the victim was serving him, the accused touched her inappropriately, the police said.

The staff, soon after the flight landed, complained to the airport police and handed over the accused. The police have registered a case charging him under Section 354(1) ( assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage modesty) of the IPC.

The accused works for a granite shop in Bengaluru and is a native of Rajasthan, said a police officer, adding that he has been produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.