Man arrested for setting partner ablaze

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his pregnant partner on fire in Byappanahalli on Thursday. The victim, Meera, 23, sustained severe burn injuries and is battling for her life, said the police.

According to the police, she worked as a domestic help and lived with her partner, Babu, who works as a courier delivery agent. Babu was an alcoholic and would harass Meena every day for money. “On Thursday, during a row, Meena reportedly threatened to end her life if he did not stop harassing her. Babu took the bottle of diesel from her hand, poured it on her and set her afire,” sources said.

Neighbours, who heard her screams, came to aid. They doused the flames with a blanket and took her to a hospital where she was referred to Victoria Hospital. Babu who tried to flee from the scene fell down and broke his leg. The police arrested him and admitted him to a hospital as well.