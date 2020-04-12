Man arrested for selling liquor by advertising on social media

Excise Department officials on Saturday caught a 28-year-old man who was selling liquor through social media during the lockdown. Acting on a tip-off, a team approached the accused, Kiran Kabadi, and caught him when he came to deliver the liquor bottle to them near KHB Colony on Magadi Road.

According to officials, Kabadi had posted an ad on Instagram and other social media platforms offering liquor for three times the actual price. Buyers would contact him on the number he mentioned and transfer the money online. He would then ask them to come to an area close to their residence and pick up the alcohol at a designated spot.

“Kabadi would never meet the buyer anticipating that he would get caught. He would cross- check the name of buyers on True Caller before processing the deal,” said an official. After stashing the liquor bottle at the designated spot, he would call the buyer and give the location. “He would hide and watch from a distance to ensure that the liquor reached the right person,” the official added.

The officials have taken him into custody to probe the source of the alcohol.