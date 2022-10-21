Man arrested for running fake account in the name of noted gynaecologist in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 20:08 IST

Cyber Crime Police arrested a person, identified as Jagadeesh, for allegedly opening and running a fake Facebook account in the name of noted gynaecologist Dr. Padmini Prasad and harassing women who approached the person with their personal problems, thinking the profile was indeed that of Dr. Prasad. 

Dr. Prasad had recently lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police alleging there were several fake accounts created on Facebook in her name and harassing many women online. The person, now arrested, was running one such account in Dr. Prasad’s name.

Given that Dr. Prasad is a noted gynaecologist, many people approached the profile with their sexual problems and only got back indecent, sexually abusive messages, videos and audios in return. Notified of this, Dr. Prasad lodged a complaint, probing which Cyber Crime Police arrested Jagadish and recovered the mobile he was using to run this fake account. Police said that there are many more accounts on Facebook in the name of Dr. Prasad and probe was underway to check whether the same person was running those accounts too or whether there are others running different accounts. 

