Man arrested for robbing B.Com. student who worked as food delivery agent

The Kalasipalya police have arrested a man who, along with his associate, allegedly robbed a scooter and mobile phone from a food delivery executive last week.

The victim, Girish, a final year B.Com. student had taken a part-time delivery job at night to support his family. He was returning home after a delivery when the duo intercepted him and asked for food. In his police statement, Girish said that when he told them he did not have any food on him, the duo snatched his mobile phone, pushed him off his scooter and sped away on it.

Based on his complaint, the police analyzed CCTV footage and identified one of the accused. “We recovered the scooter and mobile phone from him. Efforts are on to track down the other accused who is on the run,” said a police officer.