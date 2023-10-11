Man arrested for posting private photos of fiancee in Bengaluru

October 11, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The southeast cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old student for allegedly posting private photos of his fiancee and sharing them with his friends from a fake account.

The accused, Sanjay from Tamil Nadu, had come to the city with his fiancee to study in a degree college and stayed in a rented house along with her. The duo, according to the police, are childhood friends and studied together till PU before moving to Bengaluru to study.

Investigation revealed that the accused was addicted to porn, and he used to download pictures and share them with his friends. He even used his fiancee’s photos, which went viral and reached the victim.

The unsuspecting victim, accompanied by Sanjay, went to the southeast cybercrime police and filed a complaint. At the station, Sanjay feigned ignorance and pretended to support his girlfriend.

The police, based on a complaint, tracked down Sanjay and arrested him under various sections of the IT Act. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

