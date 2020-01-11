Man arrested for planning subversive acts in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch police officials on Saturday arrested Mehboob Pasha, a member of a suspected terror outfit that was allegedly planning to carry out subversive activities in and around the city.

Pasha has been booked under UAPA [Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] and taken into custody for further investigations.

The accused was arrested in a joint operation carried out by Chennai Special Branch Police and the CCB for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Hindu organization leader in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, Chennai police arrested Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imran Khan and Mohammed Syed, members of banned Al Ummah outfit. The accused had taken shelter in Bengaluru, said to be provided by Mahboob Pasha, Moin Khaja and others.

According to the police, Pasha and his associates were involved in providing logistical support and also attended meetings at a house in Vivek Nagar. While Pasha has been arrested, Moin and others are on the run. The CCB is now coordinating with the central agencies to track down the accused.

Pasha was said to be in touch with his foreign handlers for instructions and also anticipating a cashe of arms to execute subversive activities.