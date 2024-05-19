Man arrested for performing stunts on airport road on bike with fiance perched on fuel tank in Bengaluru

After a 21-year-old cab driver drove his bike with his fiance perched on the fuel tank on the busy airport road flyover recently, the Yelahanka Traffic Police arrested him on the charge of driving a bike dangerously.

The accused, Silambaresan, a resident of Shampura, was on a joy ride with his fiance on the airport road. His fiance works as an attendant at a coffee shop on the airport road and the duo got engaged recently.

According to the police, the accused decided to take her on a joy ride on his motorcycle and performed stunts on the flyover in Yelahanka.

Passers-by noticed this and recorded it on their mobile phones and uploaded it on the social media account of the city police. Taking note of this, the Yelahanka Traffic Police analysed over 50 CCTV cameras to identify the accused and arrested him.

He was booked for rash and negligent driving endangering human lives, and also under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including not wearing a helmet and not following rules. The police seized his driving licence and impounded his bike for further investigation.

The police have stepped up patrolling on the airport road to check erring drivers using bright headlights and shrill horns, performing stunts and speeding, leading to fatal accidents.