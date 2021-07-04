Man arrested for murdering wife

The Mico Layout police arrested a 25-year-old man who murdered his 20-year-old wife and tried to make it look like she died due to other complications. However, after the victim’s mother filed a complaint, the police ordered a post-mortem for the body, which showed that she had been murdered.

Based on the report, the police arrested the accused, Ajith Bandar, a resident of N.S. Palya. Ajith was an alcoholic and would physically abuse his wife, Saniya. Every day. “They married two years ago. Saniya was an asthma patient on medication,” said an officer.

On June 26, the accused returned home drunk and hit Saniya with a piece of plywood. Three days later, with the help of his mother and other family, he admitted her to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and informed her mother, Zahida.

“But when Zahida visited Saniya at the hospital she noticed that her daughter had multiple injuries on her face and was bleeding from her mouth. She died later that day. Suspecting that something was wrong, Zahida complained to the police seeking a detailed probe,” said an officer.

After the post mortem report confirmed that the death was due to assault, the police arrested Ajith charging him with murder .