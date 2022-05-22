Man arrested for killing wife

May 22, 2022 20:05 IST

The Chickballapur Town police arrested a 35-year-old man for brutally killing his 30-year-old wife during a fight at their house on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Arvind. According to the police, Arvind hailed from Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Chickballapur with his wife and two children and started to work in a chaat centre.

The accused used to suspect Mamata, accusing her of having an affair, and used to have frequent fights. On Saturday, after he returned from work, Arvind had a heated argument with Mamata which took an ugly turn when he allegedly throttled her neck and smashed her face repeatedly against the floor, killing her.