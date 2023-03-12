Man arrested for killing stepson over domestic row with second wife

March 12, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bagaluru police have arrested a 33-year-old truck driver who allegedly killed his stepson and dumped the body in a lake on the outskirts of the city over a domestic row with his second wife on February 20.

The accused Sampath married Pushpa, who was his second wife, a year ago. Pushpa was married earlier and had separated from her husband, with whom she had two children.

Sampath used to fight with Pushpa frequently suspecting her fidelity. Unable to bear this, Pushpa admitted her first son Chethan, 11, to a residential school at Bagalur and started living separately. Sampath tried to patch up with Pushpa, but she did not change her decision. On February 20, Sampath went to the school, fetched Chethan and took him to Hoskote on his bike on the pretext of taking him on a ride. The accused called Pushpa many times to talk. However, she did not receive his call, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enraged by this, Sampath took Chethan near Rampura lake near Kyasamballi in KGF, strangled him to death, threw his body into the lake and returned home, the police said.

Meanwhile, school authorities, after realising that Chethan had not returned, informed Pushpa. Based on the missing complaint filed by Pushpa, the police tried to track down Sampath. Sensing trouble, Sampath attempted to end his life. He was admitted to a hospital and the police awaited his recovery. On Sunday, he was questioned and based on his confession, the police rushed to Rampaura lake and recovered the highly decomposed body of Chethan. The police have now taken him into custody for further investigation.

In a similar incident, the Siddapura police arrested a man who allegedly clubbed his drunk neighbor to death enraged over an alleged indecent proposal on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manikanta, 43, a labourer and resident of K.M. Colony in Jayanagar 1st Block, who was an alcoholic. On Wednesday, he visited his neighbour Suresh’s house and demanded sexual favours from his wife. Enraged, Suresh attacked him with a club and rendered him unconscious. He later informed the family members of Manikanta that he had passed out in front of his house due to overdrinking and asked them to take him home.

The family members took him home and later realised that he was bleeding from the nose and took him to Victoria Hospital, where the doctor examined him and declared him as brought dead, said the police.

The family members filed a complaint suspecting Suresh’s involvement. The police took Suresh into custody and a detailed probe led him to confess. The accused has been booked for murder.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

ADVERTISEMENT