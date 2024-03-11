GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for killing son in Bengaluru

March 11, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basaveshwaranagar police on Saturday arrested a 55-year-old churmuri vendor for allegedly killing his alcoholic son in a fit of rage and trying to make it look like a suicide.

The accused Prakash, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, was upset with his only son Yogesh being addicted to alcohol. Yogesh was studying BBA third semester and the duo would have frequent fights over the issue.

On March 6, the duo fought after Prakash warned him not to come home drunk. In the melee, Prakash strangled him to death and later made it look like Yogesh ended his life, said the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem after registering a case of unnatural death. The postmortem report revealed that the death was due to strangulation. The police corroborated the report with a few neighbours who heard the fight between the son and the father minutes before the death.

The police summoned Prakash and a detailed question led him to confess to the crime. “Prakash had a child after 12 years of marriage and he had big dreams about his son. Unfortunately, Yogesh got into bad company and got addicted to alcohol,” a police officer who is part of the investigation said.

