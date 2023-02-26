Man arrested for harassing over 30 women online for sexual favours

February 26, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The southeast cybercrime police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old man who used to trap gullible women for virtual sex and record their videos to blackmail them later for sexual favours.

The accused is a college dropout who owns a printing press in HSR Layout. He is married and has two children, the police said. He used to operate with fake IDs of women on Instagram to trap women to seek virtual sex for the last eight years. He would record the videos without their knowledge and later blackmail them seeking sexual favours. None of the victims had filed a complaint fearing social stigma, said C.K., Baba, DCP, Southeast, who supervised the case. Using this modus operandi, the accused had cheated around 33 women from across the country.

The accused had befriended a college student and blackmailed her for a sexual relationship after meeting her in Hyderabad. The victim had gone to pursue her course when the accused followed and took her to a hotel. When he started harassing her again, the victim even tried to end her life. However, based on a tip-off, the police reached out to her and convinced her to file a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered his phone and other electronic gadgets. As many as five similar cases have been reported in the division alone, Mr. Baba, said.