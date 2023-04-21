ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for facilitating illegal stay of 104 foreigners in Bengaluru

April 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Investigating a complaint lodged by Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested an agent who had faked admission to 104 foreign nationals into a city-based college to facilitate their illegal stay in the city. The arrested has been identified as Sameer Khan, a resident of DJ Halli. 

Sameer Khan had taken a Foreign Students Information System (FSIS) ID on behalf of Savita Maharshi Degree College, Sanjaynagar, and using this he had given letters to FRRO for the arrival and study of 104 foreigners from Yemen, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries. He had also issued genuine letters authorising their stay in the city to FRRO on official letterhead of the college. However, none of these students have got admitted to the college. 

Sameer Khan is an agent to get foreign nationals migrate to India and he had come up with the ruse of the college admission to facilitate their illegal stay here. Probe is on to ascertain whether the said college is involved in the scam. 

