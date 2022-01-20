Man arrested for cheating woman online

Bengaluru

20 January 2022 21:53 IST

The north-east cybercrime police have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man from Rajajinagar who allegedly befriended a woman on a matrimonial site and blackmailed her with the private pictures before escaping with ₹50,000.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar S., was unemployed and used to claim to be a journalist, film artiste and IT employee depending upon the situation, and lure women on Kannada matrimonial sites.

The accused would then meet the victims a few times before proposing to marry them. The accused would gain their confidence and take private pictures and blackmail them to extort money. Using a similar modus operandi, the accused blackmailed and extorted ₹50,000 from a private firm employee .

When he started harassing her for money, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The police are now probing further to ascertain his criminal background.