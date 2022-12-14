Man arrested for cheating people online

December 14, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The North East Division cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating people online on the pretext of buying their sites and houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused would target people who were advertising on social media to sell their property and lured them on the pretext of buying the property and would gain access to their bank accounts to withdraw money.

The accused had allegedly withdrawn ₹1.4 lakh from a businessman in Peenya, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. Probe revealed that the accused had cheated many people in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other parts of the State.

The police have seized his mobile phone, SIM card, and bank accounts for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US