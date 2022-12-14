Man arrested for cheating people online

December 14, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The North East Division cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating people online on the pretext of buying their sites and houses.

The accused would target people who were advertising on social media to sell their property and lured them on the pretext of buying the property and would gain access to their bank accounts to withdraw money.

The accused had allegedly withdrawn ₹1.4 lakh from a businessman in Peenya, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. Probe revealed that the accused had cheated many people in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other parts of the State.

The police have seized his mobile phone, SIM card, and bank accounts for further investigation.