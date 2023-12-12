Man arrested for cheating 18 NGOs in Bengaluru after promising CSR funds

December 12, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly cheating at least 18 NGOs in and around Bengaluru by promising to get them Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The accused had also cheated many individuals in Bengaluru and Delhi after promising to get business contacts and also electronic items directly from companies at throwaway prices.

According to the police, the accused, Prathap Simha, used to target NGOs that are engaged in welfare activities for orphan children and senior citizens. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that Simha is named in multiple check-bounce cases.

A high-school drop out from Girinagar, Simha mastered the art of sweet talk and lured people with claims of high-level contacts, police said. Among others, he had convinced a beautician in Delhi that he has high-level contacts with senior politicians of Karnataka and promised to get her financial help to improve her business. According to a police officer said, he had not only taken ₹6 lakh from her, but also got the contacts of her friends, and cheated them too.

Using this modus operandi, police believe, the accused had amassed ₹50 lakh in a span of three years. When confronted by his victims who would demand return of their money, he would issued cheques. He is named in several cheque bounce and cheating cases.

Considering the magnitude of the case, the city police commissioner referred the case to CCB, which tracked him down within a day .

The police have taken the accused into custody.