Man arrested for blackmailing women with private photos

Special Correspondent March 03, 2022 20:01 IST

The Central Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old high school dropout from Vijayapura for allegedly blackmailing a woman from Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru with her private photos. He extorted half a lakh of money from her, after which she approached the police. According to the police, the accused, Prashanth Rajashekhar, is a habitual offender who had been arrested for a similar offence in the past. “After coming out on bail, he continued to target women. He befriended them on social media, and claimed to be wealthy. He convinced them to share private photos and videos after promising to marry them, and use the images to blackmail them,” said a police officer. The victim, fearing that would be exposed, transferred ₹50,000 to his account but when he started demanding more money, she narrated the incident to her family before filing a police complaint. “We tracked him down through his mobile phone. He has been arrested and remanded into judicial custody,” the police officer added.



