Man arrested for blackmailing movie artist

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 26, 2022 00:24 IST

The Northeast cyber crime police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old makeup man for blackmailing a woman artist in Kannada film industry with her private photos and videos .

The accused Mahantesh Basavaraju, from Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, was arrested based on the complaint from the victim.

According to the police, the accused used to work with the victims five years ago. During that time, he had accessed her private videos from her mobile phone.

The accused recently started sending messages to the victim using different phone numbers stating that he had her private photos and videos and demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh. Initially, the victim ignored for which the accused sent sample videos on her WhatsApp and even set a deadline to pay the money.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached the police who tracked down the accused based on the number and arrested him. The police have seized the mobile phone and sent it to the FSL for digital analysis to ascertain whether the accused had committed similar offences before.

