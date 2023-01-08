Man arrested for blackmailing former female friend with private videos

January 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The northeast cybercrime police arrested an employee of a jewellery shop for allegedly blackmailing his former female friend with a private video and demanding sexual favour.

Based on the complaint, the police on Sunday arrested him from his house at Halasuru and charged him under various sections of the IT Act.

The accused, Samar Parimanik, according to the police, met the victim at a beauty parlour two years ago where she was working and the duo soon become friends. The accused then forced her to work in a dance bar and extorted money.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim returned to her native place in West Bengal and came back after marriage to work in the city.

The accused came to know that she had returned to the city and started harassing her with private videos and demanding sexual favour. He shared the videos with her friends and family members when she refused, said the police.