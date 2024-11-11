Man arrested for Bagalur double murder

The Bagalur police on Monday (November 11) arrested a 35-year-old man who was on the run after allegedly bludgeoning two of his colleagues to death over a drunken brawl on Saturday at the private bus service centre where he was working.

The accused, Suresh Shashi, a resident of Uttarahalli, was arrested within 48 hours of the crime while he was about to flee from the city.

The accused, according to the police, was arrested by Subramanyapura police in an attempt to murder, kidnap and rape case in 2012 and was sent to prison. The accused, unable to get the required money to get out on bail, was in the Central prison at Parppana Agarahara till 2024, until a Kannada filmstar helped him financially on humanitarian grounds.

After coming out of prison, the accused joined a travel agency as a cleaner and started working in the parking unit of the company, where the deceased Nagesh and Manjunath Gowda were also working.

A probe revealed that the deceased used to tease and heckle him about his criminal background. Enraged by the frequent harassment, the accused, on Saturday night in an inebriated state, allegedly assaulted them with an iron rod and escaped after locking the room, the police said.

The incident came to light the next day when other staff came to work and found the duo lying dead in a pool of blood. The police have registered a case of murder and taken the accused into custody for further investigation.