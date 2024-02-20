GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for attacking wife with machete in domestic row in Bengaluru

February 20, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Wind Tunnel Road were in shock when a man attacked a woman passing by with a machete, and then tried to escape before being pinned down by a few people on Monday evening.

The accused, later identified as Sheikh Mujeeb, 37, a cab driver, had assaulted his estranged wife Nigar, 28, accusing her of having an affair. Mujeeb was later handed over to the JB Nagar police and Nigar was rushed to a private hospital.

An enquiry revealed that Mujeeb, a native of Hosakote, married Nigar a few years ago. It was a love marriage and Nigar was working in a private firm.

According to the police, the couple used to have frequent fights after Mujeeb began to suspect Nigar. Unable to bear the harassment, Nigar moved out and started living in a paying guest accommodation.

The accused allegedly suspected Nigar of having an affair and kept a tab on her, and found out that she was moving around with another man.

Enraged, Mujeeb bought a machete from Shivajinagar and waited at Wind Tunnel Road for Nigar’s arrival from work and attacked her with the machete and tried to escape, said the police.

The JB Nagar police have registered a case of attempt to murder and investigation is on.

