Man arrested for abetment

Siddaiah, 48, a Group D employee of Bescom, was arrested by police on Tuesday. His family members – wife Rajeshwari and daughters Manasa and Bhoomika – had blamed him for pushing them to suicide.
Rajeshwari and the two teenage daughters had hanged themselves in their Srinagar residence on Sunday night, allegedly upset over Siddaiah's alleged extra-marital affairs. Hours before ending their lives, Rajeshwari had put up a status on WhatsApp saying Siddaiah and the women with whom he had affairs were responsible for their suicide.
Though Hanumanth Nagar police arrested Siddaiah and booked for abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, he was allowed to participate in the last rites of his wife and two daughters on Tuesday.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)
